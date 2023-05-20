Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs Intrasquad Scrimmage, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
High school: All-Class State Baseball Tournament, Butte
INDOOR FOOTBALL
CIF: Billings Outlaws at Rapid City Marshals, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Legion: Billings Royals vs. Missoula and Bozeman, in Bozeman, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Gillette, Wyo., Riders (2) 1 p.m.
Legion: Powell (Wyo.) at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Eastern AA, 10:30 a.m., Billings West
People are also reading…
High school: Eastern A, 9 a.m., Sidney
High school: Northern B, Great Falls
TENNIS
High school: Northeastern A, Lewistown
High school: Northeast B-C girls, Glendive
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
11:30 a.m.
FOX — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Tyson 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying - Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
BOXING
6 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
11 a.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson
Noon
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona
GOLF
7 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)
8 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
11 a.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
11 a.m.
CNBC — The Preakness Prep: Preliminary Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The Preakness Preview: Undercard Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
4 p.m.
NBC — The 148th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore (post time is 5:01 p.m.)
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Seattle at Atlanta
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Diego OR Minnesota at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 2
BULL RIDING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 6, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
3:30 p.m.
TENNIS — NCAA Championships: D1 Men’s Team Semifinals/Women’s Team Finals
USFL FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
USA — Pittsburgh at Memphis
2 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Michigan
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Atlanta at Dallas
1 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle