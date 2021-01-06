 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events 

No local events scheduled.

On TV

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL 

College women: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN

College men: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

College men: Rhode Island at Richmond, 4 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

College men: Penn State at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Arkansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Georgetown at Butler, 5 p.m., FS1

College men: Georgia at LSU, 5 p.m., SECN

NBA: Boston at Miami, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

College men: St. John's at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Boston College at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ACCN

College men: Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Seton Hall at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1

College men: Auburn at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN

College men: Utah State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: LA Clippers at Golden State, 8:05 p.m., ESPN

College men: Oregon State at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Air Force at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1

SOCCER 

Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA: Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS

Abu Dhabi-WTA:  Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS

