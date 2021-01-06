Local events
No local events scheduled.
On TV
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL
College women: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN
College men: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
College men: Rhode Island at Richmond, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
College men: Penn State at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Arkansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Georgetown at Butler, 5 p.m., FS1
College men: Georgia at LSU, 5 p.m., SECN
NBA: Boston at Miami, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
College men: St. John's at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Boston College at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ACCN
College men: Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Seton Hall at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1
College men: Auburn at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SECN
College men: Utah State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: LA Clippers at Golden State, 8:05 p.m., ESPN
College men: Oregon State at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Air Force at Boise State, 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Abu Dhabi-WTA: Early Rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS
Abu Dhabi-WTA: Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS