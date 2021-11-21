Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Carroll at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
10 a.m.
FS1 — Norfolk St. at Xavier
10:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Old Dominion vs. Penn, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C.
11 a.m.
ABC — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Boise St. vs. Mississippi, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah St., Championship, Conway, S.C.
PAC-12N — Princeton at Oregon St.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern U. at Nebraska
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. East Carolina, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana
ESPN — Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida A&M at Miami
CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. New Mexico St., 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Michigan, Championship, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Wichita St. vs. UNLV, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
BTN — Baylor at Maryland
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
Noon
ACCN — Penn St. at Clemson
2 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech
4 p.m.
ACCN — East Carolina at Wake Forest
PAC-12N — Virginia at UCLA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
FS1 — St. John's at Creighton
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
1 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Delaware at College Park
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Baltimore at Chicago
FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota
2:25 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Seattle
6:20 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS2 — Carolina at Santurce
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final