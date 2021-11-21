 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Carroll at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon, 7th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

10 a.m.

FS1 — Norfolk St. at Xavier

10:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Old Dominion vs. Penn, 7th Place Game, Conway, S.C.

11 a.m.

ABC — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Boise St. vs. Mississippi, 5th Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., St. Petersburg, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah St., Championship, Conway, S.C.

PAC-12N — Princeton at Oregon St.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern U. at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia, 3rd Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. East Carolina, 5th Place Game, Conway, S.C.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana

ESPN — Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida A&M at Miami

CBSSN — Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, Jacksonville, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. New Mexico St., 3rd Place Game, Conway, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Michigan, Championship, Las Vegas

10 p.m. 

ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Wichita St. vs. UNLV, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

BTN — Baylor at Maryland

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

Noon

ACCN — Penn St. at Clemson

2 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Wake Forest

PAC-12N — Virginia at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

FS1 — St. John's at Creighton

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

1 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Washington

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix France, Grenoble, France

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Delaware at College Park

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Baltimore at Chicago

FOX — Green Bay at Minnesota

2:25 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Seattle

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at LA Chargers

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS2 — Carolina at Santurce

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final 

 

 

 

 

