Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

College: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 3 and 5 p.m., Central Park

High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school: Huntley Project at Laurel, 5:30 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at The Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender (Welterweights)

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at St. Louis or NY Yankees at Baltimore

Noon

ROOT and MLBN — Seattle at Houston

5 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta or LA Dodgers at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Indiana

7 p.m.

Altitude — Toronto at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ABC — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

ESPN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

NFLN — NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Florida at Chicago

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Calgary at Edmonton (joined in progress)

