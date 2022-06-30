Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets, Billings Royals at Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park/Pirtz Field
RODEO
PRCA: Cody (Wyo.) Stampede Xtreme Bulls
On TV
CFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO National Championship Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Baton Rouge, La.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers
ROOT — Oakland at Seattle
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com