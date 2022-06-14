Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Great Falls (2), 5 p.m.
RODEO
CNFR: Casper, Wyo.
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Washington OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit
TBS — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
TBS — LA Angels at LA Dodgers
8:10 p.m.
ROOT — Minnesota at Seattle
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Minnesota
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com