 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.

College: Montana at Northern Colorado, noon

High school: Class A quarterfinal, Billings Central at Polson, 1 p.m. 

High school: Class A quarterfinal, Frenchtown at Laurel, Laurel Sports Complex, 1 p.m. 

BASKETBALL

College women: D2CCA Tipoff Classic at the Trailhead, Alterowitz Gymnasium 

College women: South Dakota Mines at Montana State, exhibition, 5 p.m.

College women: Lubbock Christian at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

SOCCER

College men: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Central Washington, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.

College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m.

High school: Eastern AA at Billings Senior

High school: Eastern A at Laurel

High school: Southern C at Lockwood

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

CBS — Army at Air Force

10 a.m.

ABC — Wake Forest at North Carolina

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UAB

ESPN — Missouri at Georgia

ESPN2 — Illinois at Minnesota

ESPNU — SMU at Memphis

FOX — Ohio St. at Nebraska

FS1 — Kansas St. at Kansas

SECN — Liberty at Mississippi

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Arizona

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Purdue

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers

CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Cincinnati

FOX — Baylor at TCU

FS1 — Penn St. at Maryland

NBC — Navy at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

SWX — Montana State at Eastern Washington

ACCN — NC State at Florida St.

ESPNU — Tulane at UCF

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

CBSSN — Boise St. at Fresno St.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Oregon at Washington

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida

FOX — Indiana at Michigan

FS1 — Texas at Iowa St.

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

8 p.m.

FS2 — San Jose St. at Nevada

8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — UTSA at UTEP

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern California at Arizona St.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at NC Central (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Hawaii

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup World Championships: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

6 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup Classic: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 268 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV or ROOT — Utah at Miami

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Ottawa

5 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Toronto

Altitude — Colorado at Columbus

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Lubbock Christian at Montana State Billings

BULL RIDING

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at Northern Colorado, noon, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

High school: Class A quarterfinal, Billings Central at Polson, 1 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Eastern AA Divisional, championship, Great Falls CMR vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News