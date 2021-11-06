Local events
FOOTBALL
College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
College: Montana at Northern Colorado, noon
High school: Class A quarterfinal, Billings Central at Polson, 1 p.m.
High school: Class A quarterfinal, Frenchtown at Laurel, Laurel Sports Complex, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College women: D2CCA Tipoff Classic at the Trailhead, Alterowitz Gymnasium
College women: South Dakota Mines at Montana State, exhibition, 5 p.m.
College women: Lubbock Christian at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium
SOCCER
College men: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Central Washington, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.
College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m.
High school: Eastern AA at Billings Senior
High school: Eastern A at Laurel
High school: Southern C at Lockwood
On TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
CNBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
CBS — Army at Air Force
10 a.m.
ABC — Wake Forest at North Carolina
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UAB
ESPN — Missouri at Georgia
ESPN2 — Illinois at Minnesota
ESPNU — SMU at Memphis
FOX — Ohio St. at Nebraska
FS1 — Kansas St. at Kansas
SECN — Liberty at Mississippi
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Arizona
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Purdue
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers
CBS — Auburn at Texas A&M
CBSSN — Colorado St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Cincinnati
FOX — Baylor at TCU
FS1 — Penn St. at Maryland
NBC — Navy at Notre Dame
2 p.m.
SWX — Montana State at Eastern Washington
ACCN — NC State at Florida St.
ESPNU — Tulane at UCF
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
CBSSN — Boise St. at Fresno St.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Oregon at Washington
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida
FOX — Indiana at Michigan
FS1 — Texas at Iowa St.
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
8 p.m.
FS2 — San Jose St. at Nevada
8:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — UTSA at UTEP
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern California at Arizona St.
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at NC Central (Taped)
9 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Hawaii
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup World Championships: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
6 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Classic: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 268 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV or ROOT — Utah at Miami
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Ottawa
5 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Toronto
Altitude — Colorado at Columbus
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Lubbock Christian at Montana State Billings
BULL RIDING
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at Northern Colorado, noon, KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Class A quarterfinal, Billings Central at Polson, 1 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Eastern AA Divisional, championship, Great Falls CMR vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com