Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: The King's University at Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, 2 p.m.
College men: Montana State Billings at Montana State, 2 p.m. (exhibition)
College women: The King's University at Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, noon
SOCCER
College men: Walla Walla at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)
Noon
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
1:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Brown
11 a.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Noon
ESPNU — Brown at Penn
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round
6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m.
ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London
11 a.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
FOX — Arizona at Minnesota
2:25 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Seattle
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Austin FC at LA FC
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, Navi Mumbai, India
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals