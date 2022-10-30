 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: The King's University at Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, 2 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings at Montana State, 2 p.m. (exhibition)

College women: The King's University at Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, noon

SOCCER

College men: Walla Walla at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

Noon

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

1:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

11 a.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern California

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London

11 a.m.

CBS — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

FOX — Arizona at Minnesota

2:25 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Seattle

6:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Semifinal: Austin FC at LA FC

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, Navi Mumbai, India

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals

 

 

