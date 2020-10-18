 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled

On TV

BASEBALL

NLCS: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7, 6 p.m., FOX and FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL: Denver at New England, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Chicago at Carolina, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 2:25 p.m., FOX

NFL: LA Rams at San Francisco, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: CJ Cup, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA: AAA Texas Fall Nationals, noon, FS1

NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400, 12:30 p.m., NBC

SOCCER

Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham, 9:25 p.m., NBCSN

College women: Miami at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., ACCN

Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

College women: Florida State at Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Tennessee at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Auburn at Georgia, 4 p.m., SECN

Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, 6 pm., FS2

SWIMMING

ISL: The N1, 10 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3, 1:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: South Carolina at Georgia, 10 a.m., SECN

College women: Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

College women: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

College women: LSU at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SECN

College women: Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

