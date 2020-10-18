Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASEBALL
NLCS: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7, 6 p.m., FOX and FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL: Denver at New England, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Chicago at Carolina, 11 a.m., FOX
NFL: Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 2:25 p.m., FOX
NFL: LA Rams at San Francisco, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: CJ Cup, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NHRA: AAA Texas Fall Nationals, noon, FS1
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400, 12:30 p.m., NBC
SOCCER
Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham, 9:25 p.m., NBCSN
College women: Miami at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., ACCN
Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
College women: Florida State at Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Tennessee at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Auburn at Georgia, 4 p.m., SECN
Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, 6 pm., FS2
SWIMMING
ISL: The N1, 10 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3, 1:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: South Carolina at Georgia, 10 a.m., SECN
College women: Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
College women: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., ACCN
College women: LSU at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SECN
College women: Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
