Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Eastern A District Tournament, Pirtz Field

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Kalispell (2), noon

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Volleyball: Quads, Rose Park

Shooting: Cowboy Action and Wild Bunch, Billings Rod & Gun Club

Shooting: Trapshooting, Billings Trap Club

Archery: Blue Creek Sport Shooting

RODEO

PRCA: Marias River Stampede, Shelby

NRA: Eureka Rodeo

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: Sport Compact, Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Late Models, 7 p.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: Big Sky Nationals, Wild West Drag Fest, small tire/big tire; qualifying at 11 a.m. and eliminations at 4:30 p.m.; All YDS classes.

On TV

3ICE HOCKEY

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 6: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Pittsburgh

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

6:45 a.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Round 4 Race, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

7:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

10 a.m.

FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

6 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio

CYCLING

6 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France

GOLF

1:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

10 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

1 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Championship Match, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1)

2 p.m.

FS1 and ROOT — Houston at Seattle

5 p.m.

FOX — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa, Saitama, Japan

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England

TBT BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.

Noon

ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.

TENNIS

3 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.

6 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

7 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at New York

8 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

X GAMES

11 a.m.

ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com