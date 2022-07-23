Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Eastern A District Tournament, Pirtz Field
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Kalispell (2), noon
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Volleyball: Quads, Rose Park
Shooting: Cowboy Action and Wild Bunch, Billings Rod & Gun Club
Shooting: Trapshooting, Billings Trap Club
Archery: Blue Creek Sport Shooting
RODEO
PRCA: Marias River Stampede, Shelby
NRA: Eureka Rodeo
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Speedway: Sport Compact, Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Late Models, 7 p.m.
Yellowstone Drag Strip: Big Sky Nationals, Wild West Drag Fest, small tire/big tire; qualifying at 11 a.m. and eliminations at 4:30 p.m.; All YDS classes.
On TV
3ICE HOCKEY
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 6: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Pittsburgh
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
6:45 a.m.
ESPNU — W Series: Round 4 Race, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
7:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
10 a.m.
FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
6 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio
CYCLING
6 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France
GOLF
1:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
1 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Championship Match, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1)
2 p.m.
FS1 and ROOT — Houston at Seattle
5 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Oakland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa, Saitama, Japan
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.
8:55 p.m.
FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England
TBT BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.
Noon
ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
NBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.
6 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
7 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at New York
8 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
X GAMES
11 a.m.
ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com