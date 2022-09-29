Local Events
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
GOLF
High school: State AA (Day 1), 10 a.m., Helena
SOCCER
College men: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 2 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Bozeman Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Laurel at Lone Peak, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Laurel at Lone Peak, 6 p.m.
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina St. at South Carolina
6 p.m.
ESPN — Utah St. at BYU
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
FS1 — Butler at Providence
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Clemson
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — St. Ignatius at Missoula Loyola
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
7:30 p.m.
ROOT — Texas at Seattle
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIMEVIDEO — Miami at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Rangers
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Huntley Project at Joliet, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Roundup at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com