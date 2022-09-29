 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

GOLF

High school: State AA (Day 1), 10 a.m., Helena

SOCCER

College men: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 2 p.m. 

College women: MSU Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m. 

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Laurel at Lone Peak, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Lone Peak, 6 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, 7 p.m. 

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina St. at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPN — Utah St. at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

FS1 — Butler at Providence

6 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Clemson

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — St. Ignatius at Missoula Loyola

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs 

4 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Cleveland 

7:30 p.m.

ROOT — Texas at Seattle

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego 

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIMEVIDEO — Miami at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Rangers

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

TENNIS

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Huntley Project at Joliet, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Roundup at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

