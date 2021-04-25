 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Legion: Sheridan, Wyo., at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings (2), noon

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

8-Man Flag Football: Adult tournament, Stewart Park

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

12 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Virginia

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

3 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

5 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

12 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Gran Canaria, Spain

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, Avondale, La.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston

ROOT — Seattle at Boston

5 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

ESPN2 — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

11:15 a.m.

ESPN — Boston at Charlotte

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta

8 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy

