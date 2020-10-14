Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASEBALL
NLCS: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, 4:05 p.m., FS1
ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, 6:40 p.m., TBS
FOOTBALL
College: Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette), 5:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, 3 p.m., GOLF
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group, 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Copo Do Brasil: Sao Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16, 4 p.m., FS2
College men: Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN
