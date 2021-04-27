 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James

High school: Billings Central at Huntley Project, 5 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Livingston, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Billings Senior Small School #3, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview Small School #3, 3:30 p.m.

High school: Billings West Small School #3, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at NAIA Volleyball National Championship, pool play, Sioux City, Iowa

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Davidson at Wake Forest

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at The Races

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Mets

6 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Houston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Charlotte

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 1

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, Quarterfinal Leg 1

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal Leg 1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News