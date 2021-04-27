Local events
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 5 p.m., Will James
High school: Billings Central at Huntley Project, 5 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Livingston, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Billings Senior Small School #3, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview Small School #3, 3:30 p.m.
High school: Billings West Small School #3, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at NAIA Volleyball National Championship, pool play, Sioux City, Iowa
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Davidson at Wake Forest
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at The Races
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Mets
6 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Houston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Charlotte
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 1
6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, Quarterfinal Leg 1
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal Leg 1