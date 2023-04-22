Local Events

INDOOR FOOTBALL

CIF: Omaha Beef at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College spring game, 2 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's (DH), 1 and 4 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Gillette, Wyo., (2), 3 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets vs. Sheridan, Wyo., and Cheyenne, Wyo., in Sheridan, 11 a.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Dance Sports: Billings Skyview Theatre, 8 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Western Oregon at MSU Billings (DH), 1 and 3 p.m.

High school: Great Falls Crossover

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m., Will James

High school: Lockwood at Miles City, noon

High school: Laurel at Livingston, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Senior vs. Missoula Hellgate, 11 a.m., at Bozeman

High school: Billings Skyview, Billings West at Helena, 11 a.m.

High school: Billings Central at Hardin Invitational, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana, Day 2

High school girls: Great Falls Optimist, 11 a.m.

High school: Gold Strike Invitational, 10 a.m., Laurel

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 7, Berlin (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

5 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Duke

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

Noon

BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.

PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City

PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game: From Madison, Wis.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Lehigh at Boston U.

ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame

Noon

ESPNU — Syracuse at Virginia

4 p.m.

BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Georgetown at Denver

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

Noon

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif.

GOLF

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. U.S., Group B, Basel, Switzerland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Buffalo

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 295 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix (Bantamweights), Honolulu

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco

5 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4

5:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3

5 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

6 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3

8 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

USFL FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.

USA — Houston vs. New Orleans Birmingham, Ala.

5 p.m.

FOX — Memphis at Birmingham

XFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis

1 p.m.

ABC — D.C. at San Antonio