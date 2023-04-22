Local Events
INDOOR FOOTBALL
CIF: Omaha Beef at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College spring game, 2 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's (DH), 1 and 4 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Gillette, Wyo., (2), 3 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets vs. Sheridan, Wyo., and Cheyenne, Wyo., in Sheridan, 11 a.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Dance Sports: Billings Skyview Theatre, 8 a.m.
SOFTBALL
College: Western Oregon at MSU Billings (DH), 1 and 3 p.m.
High school: Great Falls Crossover
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 2 p.m., Will James
High school: Lockwood at Miles City, noon
High school: Laurel at Livingston, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Senior vs. Missoula Hellgate, 11 a.m., at Bozeman
High school: Billings Skyview, Billings West at Helena, 11 a.m.
High school: Billings Central at Hardin Invitational, 8 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana, Day 2
High school girls: Great Falls Optimist, 11 a.m.
High school: Gold Strike Invitational, 10 a.m., Laurel
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
Noon
CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 7, Berlin (Taped)
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Missouri
5 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Duke
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis
Noon
BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.
PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game: From Salt Lake City
PEACOCK — Notre Dame Spring Game: From South Bend, Ind.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado Spring Game: From Boulder, Colo.
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin Spring Game: From Madison, Wis.
PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game: From Pullman, Wash.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Lehigh at Boston U.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Notre Dame
Noon
ESPNU — Syracuse at Virginia
4 p.m.
BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Georgetown at Denver
6 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Clemson
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
Noon
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Kentucky
ESPNU — Michigan St. at Illinois
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at LSU
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif.
GOLF
11 a.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, Second Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas
9 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Final Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. U.S., Group B, Basel, Switzerland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Toronto at Buffalo
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 295 Main Card: Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix (Bantamweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay OR NY Mets at San Francisco
5 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Baltimore
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR Kansas City at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 4
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4
5:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 3
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 3
5 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
6 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 3
8 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Liverpool
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
USFL FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.
USA — Houston vs. New Orleans Birmingham, Ala.
5 p.m.
FOX — Memphis at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Orlando at St. Louis
1 p.m.
ABC — D.C. at San Antonio