Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

FOOTBALL

High school: Class A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, 1 p.m., at Lockwood Stadium

HOCKEY

High school: Butte at Billings Bulls, 7 p.m., Centennial Ice Arena

VOLLEYBALL

High school: State A at Sidney

High school: State B at Shelby

High school: State C at Malta

On TV

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz, middleweights, 6 p.m., FS1

Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook, welterweights, 8 p.m., ESPN

BULL RIDING

PBR: Unleash The Beast Tour World Finals, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College: Indiana at Michigan State, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Wake Forest at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: Middle Tennessee State at Marshall, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Miami at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Army at Tulane, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Western Carolina at Liberty, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Texas Christian at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Penn State at Nebraska, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 10 a.m.., SECN

College: Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

College: Fresno State at Utah State, 12:30 p.m., FS2

College: Notre Dame at Boston College, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Louisville at Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

College: Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Colorado at Stanford, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: South Florida at Houston, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Southern California at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., FOX

College: Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FS1

College: Northwestern at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN

College: Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS2

College: Arkansas at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College: Oregon at Washington Sate, 5 p.m., FOX

College: Wisconsin at Michigan, 5:30 pm., ABC

College: Florida State at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN

College: Temple Central Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: South Carolina at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., SECN

College: UNLV at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m., FS2

College: Oregon State at Washington, 9 p.m., FS1

GOLF

The Masters, third round, 11 a.m., CBS

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Class A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1) or KJCR (97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and 1240 AM)) or kjcrradio.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Joliet matches at the State B tournament at Shelby, FM99mtn.com (Stream 2)

 

 

