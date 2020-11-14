Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Class A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, 1 p.m., at Lockwood Stadium
HOCKEY
High school: Butte at Billings Bulls, 7 p.m., Centennial Ice Arena
VOLLEYBALL
High school: State A at Sidney
High school: State B at Shelby
High school: State C at Malta
On TV
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz, middleweights, 6 p.m., FS1
Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook, welterweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash The Beast Tour World Finals, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College: Indiana at Michigan State, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Wake Forest at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Middle Tennessee State at Marshall, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Miami at Virginia Tech, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Army at Tulane, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Western Carolina at Liberty, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Texas Christian at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Penn State at Nebraska, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 10 a.m.., SECN
College: Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
College: Fresno State at Utah State, 12:30 p.m., FS2
College: Notre Dame at Boston College, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Louisville at Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ACCN
College: Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Colorado at Stanford, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: South Florida at Houston, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Southern California at Arizona, 1:30 p.m., FOX
College: Baylor at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FS1
College: Northwestern at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN
College: Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS2
College: Arkansas at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Oregon at Washington Sate, 5 p.m., FOX
College: Wisconsin at Michigan, 5:30 pm., ABC
College: Florida State at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
College: Temple Central Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: South Carolina at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: UNLV at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m., FS2
College: Oregon State at Washington, 9 p.m., FS1
GOLF
The Masters, third round, 11 a.m., CBS
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1) or KJCR (97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and 1240 AM)) or kjcrradio.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Joliet matches at the State B tournament at Shelby, FM99mtn.com (Stream 2)
