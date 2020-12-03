 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Southern Utah, 7 p.m.

RODEO

National Finals Rodeo: Arlington, Texas

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Massachusetts (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Washington at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: Michigan at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN

College women; Towson at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN

College women: Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas, 4:30 p.m., SECN

College men: Legends Classic, Connecticut vs. Southern California, 5 p.m., ESPN

College women: North Carolina Sate at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

College men: Western Illinois at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN

College men: Seattle at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: Kansas at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., SECN

College men: Legends Classic, Florida vs. Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

College men: Arizona State at California, 8 p.m., Pac-12N

BOXING

Ring City USA, 7 p.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 4 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, first round, noon, GOLF

LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, first round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

College men: Arizona State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NHLN

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

MLS: Western Conference Playoffs, Minnesota United at Sporting KC, semifinal, 6:30 p.m., FOX

