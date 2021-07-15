Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Billings Cardinals (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 5 p.m.
RODEO
NRA/NWRA: Scobey
On TV
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., Group B, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com