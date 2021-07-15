 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Billings Cardinals (2), 5 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals (2), Dehler Park, 5 p.m.

RODEO

NRA/NWRA: Scobey

On TV

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S., Group B, Kansas City, Kan.

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

