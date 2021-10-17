 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

11 a.m. 

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped)

NBCSN — FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.

CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London

11 a.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Washington

FOX — Green Bay at Chicago

2:25 p.m.

CBS —  Las Vegas at Denver

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon

CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4 

On Radio and Internet

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 8 Montana high school football scores from Friday night

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News