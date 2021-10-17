Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.
CBSSN — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped)
NBCSN — FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m.
CBS — Miami vs. Jacksonville, London
11 a.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Washington
FOX — Green Bay at Chicago
2:25 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Denver
6:20 p.m.
NBC — Seattle at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Ottawa
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Noon
CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-WTA Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4
On Radio and Internet