Sports Guide

Local events

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Curling: Centennial Ice Arena

BASEBALL

Legion: Sheridan, Wyo., at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 11 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta

10:30 a.m. 

FS1 — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta

Noon

CBSSN — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta

BOWLING

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)

BULL RIDING

Noon

CBS — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

Noon

ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Florida

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

4 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees

2:10 p.m.

ROOT — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 2:10 p.m.

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Boston

8 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit

RUGBY

6 p.m.

CBSSN — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

11 a.m.

ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC

12:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped)

 

