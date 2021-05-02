Local events
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Curling: Centennial Ice Arena
BASEBALL
Legion: Sheridan, Wyo., at Laurel (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 11 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta
Noon
CBSSN — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta
3 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta
BOWLING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)
BULL RIDING
Noon
CBS — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Missouri at Alabama
Noon
ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Florida
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
4 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees
2:10 p.m.
ROOT — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 2:10 p.m.
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Boston
8 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit
RUGBY
6 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United
11 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC
12:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped)