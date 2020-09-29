Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Huntley Project at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1, noon, ABC
MLB: American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB: American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 2 p.m., TBS
MLB: American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
BOWLING
PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va., 5 p.m., FS1
RUGBY
RFL: Warrington at Salford, 10:30 a.m., FS2
RFL: St. Helens at Wigan, 12:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
On radio and Internet
Volleyball
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com
