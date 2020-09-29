 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Huntley Project at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: American League Wild Card Series: Houston at Minnesota, Game 1, noon, ABC

MLB: American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 1, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB: American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 1, 2 p.m., TBS

MLB: American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

BOWLING

PBA: Division Finals, Centreville, Va., 5 p.m., FS1

RUGBY

RFL: Warrington at Salford, 10:30 a.m., FS2

RFL: St. Helens at Wigan, 12:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN

On radio and Internet

Volleyball

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News