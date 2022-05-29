Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Laurel vs. Jackson, Wyo., at Gillette, Wyo., 9:30 a.m.
Legion: Laurel vs. Bozeman, at Gillette, Wyo., noon
On TV
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)
10:30 a.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
3 p.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped)
4 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BOWLING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Baltimore
COLLEGE RUGBY
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women's Championship, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
Noon
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston
2:10 p.m.
ROOT — Houston at Seattle
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
6:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7
RUGBY (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle
USFL FOOTBALL
Noon
FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com