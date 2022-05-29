Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Laurel vs. Jackson, Wyo., at Gillette, Wyo., 9:30 a.m.

Legion: Laurel vs. Bozeman, at Gillette, Wyo., noon

On TV

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain (Taped)

10:30 a.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Italy Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Tuscany, Italy (Taped)

4 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BOWLING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The Twin Cities Open, Eagan, Minn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Championship, Baltimore

COLLEGE RUGBY

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Collegiate Rugby Sevens Championships: Women's Championship, New Orleans

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

Noon

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Finals, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at Boston

2:10 p.m.

ROOT — Houston at Seattle

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Toronto at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 7

RUGBY (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Sevens Series, London (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at New England

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Charlotte FC at Seattle

USFL FOOTBALL

Noon

FOX — Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Atlanta

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings Mustangs, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0