Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Great Falls at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m. 

MOTORSPORTS

Drag racing, 8 a.m. gates open, qualifying 10 a.m., eliminations 1 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip

On TV

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10:30 a.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1

America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Cup Series, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 1 p.m., FOX

Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, 3 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen, 5:20 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Koln at Augsburg, 9:50 a.m., FS1

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open, Day 3 Round Robin of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

 

