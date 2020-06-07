Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Great Falls at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Drag racing, 8 a.m. gates open, qualifying 10 a.m., eliminations 1 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip
On TV
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10:30 a.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1
America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Cup Series, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 1 p.m., FOX
Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, 3 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen, 5:20 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Koln at Augsburg, 9:50 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open, Day 3 Round Robin of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
