Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Hardin Invitational
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Helena, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Missoula Big Sky, 7 p.m.
High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
GOLF
High school: Billings City tournament, 11 a.m., Yegen
High school: Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Sanders County Fair, Plains
NRA/NWRA: Hamilton
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain at San Diego Christian
College women: Rocky Mountain at San Diego Christian
High school boys: Billings Central at Bigfork, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Columbia Falls, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel vs. Libby, 4 p.m., at Hamilton
High school girls: Billings Central at Bigfork, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Columbia Falls, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel vs. Libby, 6 p.m., at Hamilton
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Valley City State, 8 a.m., at Bellevue, Neb.
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Baker University (Kan.), noon, at Bellevue, Neb.
College: Black Hills State at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.
College: Montana vs. South Dakota State, 10 a.m., at SDSU Invitational, Brookings, S.D.
College: Montana vs. Witchita State, 4 p.m., at SDSU Invitational, Brookings, S.D.
College: Portland at Montana State, 7 p.m.
College: Bemidji State at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Border Wars, Cody, Wyoming
On TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.
ACCN — Old Dominion at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Duke at Charlotte
7 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan St. at Northwestern
FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Colorado St.
PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
SECN — Clemson at South Carolina
5 p.m.
BTN — Georgia at Nebraska
7 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Illinois
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Oakland at Toronto
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Seattle at Arizona
PARALYMPICS
8 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo
PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL
SWX — Great Falls at Missoula, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Helena, 7 p.m., KBEAR (98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com
High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com