 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Hardin Invitational

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Helena, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Missoula Big Sky, 7 p.m.

High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

GOLF

High school: Billings City tournament, 11 a.m., Yegen

High school: Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Sanders County Fair, Plains

NRA/NWRA: Hamilton

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain at San Diego Christian

College women: Rocky Mountain at San Diego Christian

High school boys: Billings Central at Bigfork, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Columbia Falls, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel vs. Libby, 4 p.m., at Hamilton

High school girls: Billings Central at Bigfork, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Columbia Falls, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel vs. Libby, 6 p.m., at Hamilton

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Valley City State, 8 a.m., at Bellevue, Neb.

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Baker University (Kan.), noon, at Bellevue, Neb.

College: Black Hills State at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

College: Montana vs. South Dakota State, 10 a.m., at SDSU Invitational, Brookings, S.D.

College: Montana vs. Witchita State, 4 p.m., at SDSU Invitational, Brookings, S.D.

College: Portland at Montana State, 7 p.m.

College: Bemidji State at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Border Wars, Cody, Wyoming

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.

ACCN — Old Dominion at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Duke at Charlotte

7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan St. at Northwestern

FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Colorado St.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

SECN — Clemson at South Carolina

5 p.m.

BTN — Georgia at Nebraska

7 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Illinois

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Oakland at Toronto

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Seattle at Arizona

PARALYMPICS

8 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Men's Sitting Volleyball (Bronze-Medal Match); Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing, Tokyo

PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL

SWX — Great Falls at Missoula, 6:30 p.m. 

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Helena, 7 p.m., KBEAR (98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com

High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News