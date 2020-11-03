Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Great Falls at Billings West, 6 p.m.
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 6 p.m.
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 6 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 6 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
CONCACAF League: Forge FC at Tauro FC, Round of 16, 6 p.m., FS2
UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
CONCACAF League: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, Round of 16, 8:30 p.m., FS2
On radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Great Falls at Billings West, 6 p.m., kurlradio.com
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 6 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com
