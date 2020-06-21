Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Laurel Dodgers at Cody Cubs (2), 1 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Drag racing, 8 a.m. gates open, 10 a.m. time trials, 1 p.m. eliminations, Yellowstone Drag Strip 

On TV

AWARDS

The 2020 ESPYS, 7 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

BULL RIDING

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10 a.m., CBSSN

PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, noon, CBS

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Trackside Live!: 2 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: The GEICO 500, 1 p.m., FOX

Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, 2 p.m., NBC

SOCCER

Premier: Sheffield United at Newcastle United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 9:10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Liverpool at Everton, noon, NBC

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, round-robin, noon, TENNIS

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News