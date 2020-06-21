Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Laurel Dodgers at Cody Cubs (2), 1 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Drag racing, 8 a.m. gates open, 10 a.m. time trials, 1 p.m. eliminations, Yellowstone Drag Strip
On TV
AWARDS
The 2020 ESPYS, 7 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
BULL RIDING
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 10 a.m., CBSSN
PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, noon, CBS
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Trackside Live!: 2 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: The GEICO 500, 1 p.m., FOX
Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, 2 p.m., NBC
SOCCER
Premier: Sheffield United at Newcastle United, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 9:10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Liverpool at Everton, noon, NBC
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, round-robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, round-robin, noon, TENNIS
