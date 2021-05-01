 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Curling: Centennial Ice Arena

SOFTBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, noon, Will James

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 2 p.m., Will James

High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Ben Steele

High school: Hardin at Laurel, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Legion: Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Helena and Helena Capital vs. Billings Skyview and Billings West, 11 a.m., Pioneer Park

High school: Elks Invitational at Glendive, 9 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, noon

High school: Elks Invitational at Glendive, 10 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, Atlanta

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

8 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City

BOWLING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)

BULL RIDING

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 1, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m. 

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

Noon

ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. 

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game

Noon

BTN — Nebraska Spring Game

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. 

SWX — Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings (2)

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky. (post time 4:57 p.m.) 

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m. 

MLBN — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington

2 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

5 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Boston at Texas

7 p.m. 

ROOT — Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 7:10 p.m. 

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Houston

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m. 

NHLN — Buffalo at Boston

5 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Washington

6 p.m.

Altitude — San Jose at Colorado

8 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton

RODEO

7 p.m.

SWX — NIRA Griz Rodeo, Big Sky Regional Finals

 

 

