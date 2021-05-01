Local events
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Curling: Centennial Ice Arena
SOFTBALL
College: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, noon
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, noon, Will James
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 2 p.m., Will James
High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 2 p.m., Ben Steele
High school: Hardin at Laurel, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Legion: Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Helena and Helena Capital vs. Billings Skyview and Billings West, 11 a.m., Pioneer Park
High school: Elks Invitational at Glendive, 9 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, noon
High school: Elks Invitational at Glendive, 10 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, Atlanta
2 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
8 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City
BOWLING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)
BULL RIDING
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 1, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
Noon
ESPNU — TCU at West Virginia
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game
Noon
BTN — Nebraska Spring Game
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss.
PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
SWX — Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings (2)
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky. (post time 4:57 p.m.)
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington
2 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
5 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Boston at Texas
7 p.m.
ROOT — Los Angeles Angels at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Houston
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Buffalo at Boston
5 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Washington
6 p.m.
Altitude — San Jose at Colorado
8 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Edmonton
RODEO
7 p.m.
SWX — NIRA Griz Rodeo, Big Sky Regional Finals