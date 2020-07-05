Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

No events scheduled

On TV

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, 7:05 a.m., ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2 p.m., NBC

BASEBALL

KBO: LG at Samsung, 1:55 a.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, noon, ESPN

TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 2 p.m., ESPN

TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 5 p.m., ESPN2

TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1

RUGBY

NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, 2:30 a.m., FS1

SOCCER

Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley, 5 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN

NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), 8 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, noon, NBC

NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), 3 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3, 8 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3, 11 a.m., TENNIS

