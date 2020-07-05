Local events
No events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, 7:05 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2 p.m., NBC
BASEBALL
KBO: LG at Samsung, 1:55 a.m., ESPN
BASKETBALL
TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, noon, ESPN
TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 2 p.m., ESPN
TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 5 p.m., ESPN2
TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1
RUGBY
NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, 2:30 a.m., FS1
SOCCER
Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley, 5 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN
NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), 8 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, noon, NBC
NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), 3 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3, 8 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3, 11 a.m., TENNIS
