Local Events
BASEBALL
College: Central Washington at MSU Billings (DH), noon and 3 p.m., at Dehler Park
SOFTBALL
High school: Livingston at Lockwood, 5 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Ben Steele
TENNIS
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview at Bozeman, noon
High school: Billings Central Mayfair Invitational, 8:30 a.m., various locations in Billings
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
7 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Al Ahly, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.
9 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St., Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., Semifinal
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, New York
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh vs. Army, Semifinal, Boston
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal, New York
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
11 a.m.
USA — The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
4:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
5:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
5:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3
ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3 (NBA in Stephen A’s World)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal
Noon
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal