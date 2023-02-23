Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Portland State at Montana, 7 p.m.
College men: Sacramento State at Montana State, 7 p.m.
College men: Alaska at MSU Billings, 5:15 p.m.
College women: Montana at Portland State, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.
College women: Alaska at MSU Billings, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys and girls: Eastern A, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Northern B at Glasgow
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Colorado State Pueblo, 2 p.m.
SKI RACING
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA WR Championships, Day 1, Bogus Basin, Idaho
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Penn St. at Ohio St.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at Coll. of Charleston
ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.
ESPNU — Longwood at Gardner-Webb
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado
ESPNU — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin
PAC-12N — Washington at California
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego at Gonzaga
CBSSN — Portland at San Francisco
FS1 — UCLA at Utah
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m.
ESPNU — Mount St. Mary's at Rider
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Little Rock at SIU-Edwardsville
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
4 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee
PAC-12N — California at Utah
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
7 p.m.
SWX — Bozeman at Bozeman Gallatin
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Calgary at Vegas
XFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FX — St. Louis at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Sacramento State at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM and Mighty790.com
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Billings Central vs. Havre, noon, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and billingscatholicradio.com