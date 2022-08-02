 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

GOLF

Senior: Montana State Championships, Buffalo Hill, Meadow Lake, Whitefish Lake

RODEO

PRCA: Northeast Montana Fair & Rodeo, Glasgow

On TV  

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Yankees (ROOT)

7:30 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

People are also reading…

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at New York

NBATV — Phoenix at Connecticut

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News