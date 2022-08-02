Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
GOLF
Senior: Montana State Championships, Buffalo Hill, Meadow Lake, Whitefish Lake
RODEO
PRCA: Northeast Montana Fair & Rodeo, Glasgow
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Yankees (ROOT)
7:30 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at New York
NBATV — Phoenix at Connecticut
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Chicago
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com