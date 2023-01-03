Local Events
WRESTLING
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel vs Livingston & Columbus at Big Timber, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at St. John's
5 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo
People are also reading…
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech
SECN — Mississippi at Alabama
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at South Florida
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Football Game: Team Icon vs. Team Legends, Orlando, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Lodge Grass at Huntley Project, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Huntley Project at Lodge Grass, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat with Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and MSU women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com