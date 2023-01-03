 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

WRESTLING

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel vs Livingston & Columbus at Big Timber, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at St. John's

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Toledo

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

ESPNU — Syracuse at Louisville

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force

ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at South Florida

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Under Armour Next All-America Football Game: Team Icon vs. Team Legends, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Lodge Grass at Huntley Project, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com 

High school girls: Huntley Project at Lodge Grass, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat with Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and MSU women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

