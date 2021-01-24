Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 2 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 4 p.m.
College men: Nevada at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
College women: Wyoming at Nevada, 1:30 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Roar Before the Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BOWLING
10 a.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, West Region Finals
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
CBSSN — Davidson at Massachusetts
Noon
CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — George Washington at Rhode Island
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina
ESPNU — Utah at Washington
4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami
CBSSN — Boston at Lafayette College
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
ESPN2 — Indiana at Northwestern
ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina
11 a.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Louisiana State
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
BTN — Purdue at Michigan
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPNU — Auburn at Alabama
FS1 — Marquette at Butler
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona
SECN — Florida at Mississippi
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State
BTN — Michigan State at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Stanford
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Toronto at Indiana
6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Milwaukee
NFL FOOTBALL
1:05 p.m.
FOX — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay
4:40 p.m.
CBS — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Detroit at Chicago
2 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Calgary
6 p.m.
NHLN — Nashville at Dallas
BULL RIDING
Noon
CBS — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)