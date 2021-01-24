 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports GuideSports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College women: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 2 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain at MSU-Northern, 4 p.m.

College men: Nevada at Wyoming, 2 p.m. 

College women: Wyoming at Nevada, 1:30 p.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Roar Before the Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BOWLING

10 a.m. 

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, West Region Finals

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m. 

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

CBSSN — Davidson at Massachusetts

Noon

CBSSN — Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — George Washington at Rhode Island

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Memphis at East Carolina

ESPNU — Utah at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami

CBSSN — Boston at Lafayette College

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m. 

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson

ESPN2 — Indiana at Northwestern

ESPNU — Notre Dame at North Carolina

11 a.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Louisiana State

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPNU — Auburn at Alabama

FS1 — Marquette at Butler

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

SECN — Florida at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina State

BTN — Michigan State at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Stanford

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Milwaukee

NFL FOOTBALL

1:05 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: Tampa Bay at Green Bay

4:40 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Buffalo at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Detroit at Chicago

2 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Calgary

6 p.m.

NHLN — Nashville at Dallas

BULL RIDING

Noon

CBS — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Pendleton Whisky Invitational, Arcadia, Fla. (taped)

 

 

