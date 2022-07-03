Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 5:05 p.m.
Legion: Dodger Alumni at Laurel, noon
Legion: Billings Scarlets, Billings Royals at Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park/Pirtz Field
RODEO
NRA: Harlowton NRA Rodeo, Harlowton
NRA: Ennis Rodeo, Ennis
NRA: Choteau American Legion Rodeo, Choteau
PRCA: Home of Champions Rodeo, Red Lodge
PRCA: Livingston Roundup
PRCA: Rodeo Roundup
PRCA: Cody (Wyo.) Stampede
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Toronto
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
USFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, Canton, Ohio
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com