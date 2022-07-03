 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 5:05 p.m.

Legion: Dodger Alumni at Laurel, noon

Legion: Billings Scarlets, Billings Royals at Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park/Pirtz Field

RODEO

NRA: Harlowton NRA Rodeo, Harlowton

NRA: Ennis Rodeo, Ennis

NRA: Choteau American Legion Rodeo, Choteau

PRCA: Home of Champions Rodeo, Red Lodge

PRCA: Livingston Roundup

PRCA: Rodeo Roundup

PRCA: Cody (Wyo.) Stampede

On TV  

People are also reading…

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

USFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. Birmingham, Championship, Canton, Ohio

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Rocky Mountain, 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

