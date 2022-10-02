Local Events
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
BTN — Rutgers at Purdue
Noon
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
11 a.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville
Noon
ACCN — Miami at NC State
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at California
FISHING
6 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MiLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Baltimore at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
ROOT — Oakland at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston
4 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London
11 a.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Baltimore
FOX — Washington at Dallas
2:25 p.m.
CBS — Denver at Las Vegas
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland
3 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City
5 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds