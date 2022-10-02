 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

Noon

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

11 a.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

Noon

ACCN — Miami at NC State

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at California

FISHING

6 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MiLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN —  Baltimore at NY Yankees 

2 p.m.

ROOT — Oakland at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston

4 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London

11 a.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Baltimore

FOX — Washington at Dallas

2:25 p.m.

CBS — Denver at Las Vegas

6:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland

3 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City

5 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

