On TV
BASEBALL
ALCS: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 5:37 p.m., TBS
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, 5:30 p.m., ABC
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 1 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL: Las Vegas at Kansas City, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Miami at San Francisco, 2:05 p.m., FOX
NFL: Indianapolis at Cleveland or N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: Minnesota at Seattle, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, 8 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, noon, GOLF
PGA: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS1
MOTORSPORTS
MotoAmeria Superbike: Day 2, Part 1, 9 a.m., FS1
DTM, The Zolder 1, Circuit Zolder, 11 a.m., CBSSN
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 12:30 p.m., NBC
MotoAmerica Superbike< Day 2, Part 2, 1 p.m., FS1
FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, 7 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 5 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
French Open: Men's final, 7 a.m., NBC
