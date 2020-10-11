 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

On TV

BASEBALL

ALCS: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 5:37 p.m., TBS

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, 5:30 p.m., ABC

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 1 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL: Las Vegas at Kansas City, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Miami at San Francisco, 2:05 p.m., FOX

NFL: Indianapolis at Cleveland or N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: Minnesota at Seattle, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, 8 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC

PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, noon, GOLF

PGA: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS1

MOTORSPORTS

MotoAmeria Superbike: Day 2, Part 1, 9 a.m., FS1

DTM, The Zolder 1, Circuit Zolder, 11 a.m., CBSSN

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 12:30 p.m., NBC

MotoAmerica Superbike< Day 2, Part 2, 1 p.m., FS1

FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, 7 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 5 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

French Open: Men's final, 7 a.m., NBC

 

