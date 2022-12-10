Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Omaha at Montana State, 4 p.m.
College men: Montana at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana State-Northern at MSU Billings, 4:45 p.m.
High school boys and girls: All-American Indian Shootout, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys and girls: Class B Tip-Off, at Lockwood
High school boys: Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, 1:30 p.m.
High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 1:30 p.m.
High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 1:30 p.m.
High school boys: Havre at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, noon
High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, noon
High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, noon
High school girls: Billings Central at Havre, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school boys: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Powell, Wyoming, Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Scottie Invitational, Glasgow
High school girls: Flathead Invitational, Kalispell, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
High school: Billings Invitational, 11 a.m., MSU Billings
On TV
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Minneapolis Invitational, Championship Round, Minneapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
USA — Drexel at La Salle
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — LIU-Brooklyn at UConn
11 a.m.
ABC — Georgetown at Syracuse
ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Crimson and Cardinal Classic: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas, Tulsa, Okla.
SECN — Yale at Kentucky
Noon
ESPNU Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Wake Forest, Atlanta
USA — UNC-Asheville at Dayton
12:15 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Albany at Providence
1 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at Houston
ESPN2 — Xavier at Cincinnati
PAC-12N — Denver at UCLA
SECN — Valparaiso at Mississippi
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Sacred Heart at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Brown at Michigan St.
FS1 — UNLV vs. Washington St., Las Vegas
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Auburn vs. Memphis, Atlanta
FOX — Villanova vs. Boston College, Newark, N.J.
PAC-12N — Butler at California
3:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Missouri
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Duke
4 p.m.
FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John's
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — UTEP at DePaul
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Nevada at Oregon
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Loyola of Chicago vs. Clemson, Atlanta
FOX — Arizona vs. Indiana, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TCU vs. SMU, Fort Worth, Texas
FS1 — Creighton vs. BYU, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pacific at California
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — FCS Tournament: Holy Cross at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
1 p.m.
CBS — Navy vs. Army, Philadelphia
6 p.m.
ESPN — 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
5 p.m.
TBS, TNT and TRUTV — Capital One's The Match: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Detroit at Dallas
5 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Portugal, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar
Noon
FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. France, Quarterfinal, Al Khor, Qatar
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Poplar vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 9 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Poplar vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 10:30 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, noon, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, noon, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 1:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 1:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Billings Central at Havre, 4 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school girls: Huntley Project vs. St. Labre, at Lockwood, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Huntley Project vs. St. Labre, at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com