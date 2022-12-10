Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Omaha at Montana State, 4 p.m.

College men: Montana at North Dakota State, 6 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain College at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana State-Northern at MSU Billings, 4:45 p.m.

High school boys and girls: All-American Indian Shootout, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys and girls: Class B Tip-Off, at Lockwood

High school boys: Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, 1:30 p.m.

High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 1:30 p.m.

High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 1:30 p.m.

High school boys: Havre at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, noon

High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, noon

High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, noon

High school girls: Billings Central at Havre, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school boys: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Powell, Wyoming, Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Scottie Invitational, Glasgow

High school girls: Flathead Invitational, Kalispell, 10 a.m.

SWIMMING

High school: Billings Invitational, 11 a.m., MSU Billings

On TV

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Minneapolis Invitational, Championship Round, Minneapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

USA — Drexel at La Salle

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — LIU-Brooklyn at UConn

11 a.m.

ABC — Georgetown at Syracuse

ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Crimson and Cardinal Classic: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas, Tulsa, Okla.

SECN — Yale at Kentucky

Noon

ESPNU Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Wake Forest, Atlanta

USA — UNC-Asheville at Dayton

12:15 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Albany at Providence

1 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Houston

ESPN2 — Xavier at Cincinnati

PAC-12N — Denver at UCLA

SECN — Valparaiso at Mississippi

1:15 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Sacred Heart at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Brown at Michigan St.

FS1 — UNLV vs. Washington St., Las Vegas

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Auburn vs. Memphis, Atlanta

FOX — Villanova vs. Boston College, Newark, N.J.

PAC-12N — Butler at California

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Missouri

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Duke

4 p.m.

FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John's

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — UTEP at DePaul

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nevada at Oregon

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Loyola of Chicago vs. Clemson, Atlanta

FOX — Arizona vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU vs. SMU, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Creighton vs. BYU, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pacific at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — FCS Tournament: Holy Cross at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

1 p.m.

CBS — Navy vs. Army, Philadelphia

6 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

5 p.m.

TBS, TNT and TRUTV — Capital One's The Match: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Detroit at Dallas

5 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Portugal, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar

Noon

FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. France, Quarterfinal, Al Khor, Qatar

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Poplar vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 9 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Poplar vs. Shepherd, at Lockwood, 10:30 a.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, noon, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, noon, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 1:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 1:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings Central at Havre, 4 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school girls: Huntley Project vs. St. Labre, at Lockwood, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Huntley Project vs. St. Labre, at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com