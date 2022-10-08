Local Events
FOOTBALL
College: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.
College: Idaho State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billings at Western Oregon, 11 a.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., Amend Park
People are also reading…
High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, noon
High school boys: Lone Peak at Lockwood, noon
High school girls: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m.
College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 1 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m.
High school: Hardin at Laurel, 3 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
10:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Honda Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
1 p.m.
SWX — Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBS — Auburn at Georgia
CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
FOX — Utah at UCLA
FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.
2 p.m.
CW Montana — Idaho State at Montana State
ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
SWX — Carroll College at Montana State-Northern (tape delay)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico
FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FOX — Washington St. at Southern California
NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
7:45 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2
2 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague
4 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Idaho State at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
High school: Shelby at Joliet, noon, KMXE (99.3 FM)
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Joliet at Shepherd, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com
College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com