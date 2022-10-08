 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

FOOTBALL

College: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m. 

College: Idaho State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Western Oregon, 11 a.m. 

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m. 

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.  

High school boys: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., Amend Park

People are also reading…

High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, noon

High school boys: Lone Peak at Lockwood, noon

High school girls: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 10 a.m.

High school girls: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Seattle Pacific, 2 p.m. 

College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m. 

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 1 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Laurel, 3 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Livingston, 4 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

10:55 p.m. 

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Honda Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

BTN — Purdue at Maryland

CBSSN — E. Michigan at W. Michigan

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

FOX — Michigan at Indiana

FS1 — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.

SWX — Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

CBS — Auburn at Georgia

CBSSN — Tulsa at Navy

ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane

FOX — Utah at UCLA

FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma St.

2 p.m.

CW Montana — Idaho State at Montana State

ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona St.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

SWX — Carroll College at Montana State-Northern (tape delay) 

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at New Mexico

FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FOX — Washington St. at Southern California

NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

PEACOCK — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

7:45 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at San Diego St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped)

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2

2 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague

4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Idaho State at Montana State, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school: Shelby at Joliet, noon, KMXE (99.3 FM)

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Bozeman at Billings West, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Red Lodge at Huntley Project, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Joliet at Shepherd, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com

College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News