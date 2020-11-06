 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

Frontier Conference: Championships, at Havre, Prairie Farms Golf Course, men’s at noon, women’s at 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA quarterfinals, Helena Capital at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

On TV

FOOTBALL

College: Miami at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

High school: American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPN2

College: San Jose State at San Diego State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College: Brigham Young at Boise State, 7:45 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 9 a.m., NYRA

Breeders' Cup: Future Stars Friday, noon, NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, 6 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

College men: Duke at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

SWIMMING

ISL: The N 7, 8 a.m., CBSSN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: South Carolina at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN

LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, final round, 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Houston Open, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA quarterfinals, Helena Capital at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

