Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Belgrade Invitational, 11 a.m.
High school: Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings West at Helena Capital, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Billings City Meet, 10:30 a.m., Yegen Golf Club
High school: Hardin Invitational, 9 a.m.
RODEO
NRA: Rockin' RC Rodeo, Hamilton
PRCA: Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, Plains
SOCCER
College women: MSU Billings at Montana, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Bigfork at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Libby at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Columbia Falls at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Bigfork at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Libby at Laurel, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Columbia Falls at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Chadron (Neb.) State Tournament, vs. University of Sioux Falls, 5 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dordt College, at Sioux City, Iowa, noon
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Northwestern College, at Sioux City, Iowa, 4 p.m.
High school: Border Wars at Cody, Wyo.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Temple at Duke
6 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Indiana
8 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Colorado
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
SWX — Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview
7 p.m.
SWX —Helena at Billings Senior
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KRKX (94.1 FM)
High school: Billings West at Helena Capital, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com