Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Belgrade Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school: Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings West at Helena Capital, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Billings City Meet, 10:30 a.m., Yegen Golf Club

High school: Hardin Invitational, 9 a.m.

RODEO

NRA: Rockin' RC Rodeo, Hamilton

PRCA: Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, Plains

SOCCER

College women: MSU Billings at Montana, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Bigfork at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Libby at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Columbia Falls at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Bigfork at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Libby at Laurel, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Columbia Falls at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Chadron (Neb.) State Tournament, vs. University of Sioux Falls, 5 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dordt College, at Sioux City, Iowa, noon

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Northwestern College, at Sioux City, Iowa, 4 p.m.

High school: Border Wars at Cody, Wyo.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Temple at Duke

6 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

8 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Colorado

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

SWX — Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview

7 p.m.

SWX —Helena at Billings Senior

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KRKX (94.1 FM)

High school: Billings West at Helena Capital, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com