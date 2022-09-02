 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Belgrade Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school: Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings West at Helena Capital, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.

GOLF

People are also reading…

High school: Billings City Meet, 10:30 a.m., Yegen Golf Club 

High school: Hardin Invitational, 9 a.m.

RODEO

NRA: Rockin' RC Rodeo, Hamilton

PRCA: Sanders County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, Plains

SOCCER

College women: MSU Billings at Montana, 4 p.m. 

High school boys: Bigfork at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Libby at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Columbia Falls at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Bigfork at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Libby at Laurel, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Columbia Falls at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Chadron (Neb.) State Tournament, vs. University of Sioux Falls, 5 p.m. 

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Dordt College, at Sioux City, Iowa, noon

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Northwestern College, at Sioux City, Iowa, 4 p.m. 

High school: Border Wars at Cody, Wyo.

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Temple at Duke

6 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

8 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Colorado

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m. 

SWX — Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview

7 p.m.

SWX —Helena at Billings Senior

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KRKX (94.1 FM)

High school: Billings West at Helena Capital, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News