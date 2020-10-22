Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
On TV
CYCLING
UCI: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 3, 11 pm., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College: Arkansas State at Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
LPGA: The LPGA Drive on Championship, first round, 11 am., GOLF
PGA: The Zozo Championship, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
FOOTBALL
NFL: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
High school: Kalispell Flathead at Missoula Big Sky, 7 p.m., SWX
SOCCER
MLS: Portland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Laurel JV at Lockwood JV, 5:20 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)
