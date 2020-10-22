 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 6 p.m. 

On TV

CYCLING

UCI: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 3, 11 pm., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: Arkansas State at Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

LPGA: The LPGA Drive on Championship, first round, 11 am., GOLF

PGA: The Zozo Championship, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

FOOTBALL

NFL: N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

High school: Kalispell Flathead at Missoula Big Sky, 7 p.m., SWX

SOCCER

MLS: Portland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Laurel JV at Lockwood JV, 5:20 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News