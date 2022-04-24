Local events
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Simon Fraser, noon (2)
On TV
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
1 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3 p.m.
CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)
FS2 — MotoAmerica: The King of the Baggers, Atlanta (Taped)
BOWLING
10 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
BULL RIDING
11 a.m.
CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
Noon
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama
ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia
1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPNU — LSU at Georgia
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
5 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
11:30 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (11:30 a.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona
2:10 p.m.
ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4
5 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
5 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at Winnipeg
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
3 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.