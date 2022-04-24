Local events

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Simon Fraser, noon (2)

On TV

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

1 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

3 p.m.

CNBC — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Portimão, Portugal (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Atlanta (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Houston (Taped)

FS2 — MotoAmerica: The King of the Baggers, Atlanta (Taped)

BOWLING

10 a.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

BULL RIDING

11 a.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

Noon

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

ESPN2 — Georgia at Alabama

ESPNU — North Carolina at Virginia

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Jackson St. Spring Game: From Jackson, Miss.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPNU — LSU at Georgia

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon

5 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, Liège to Liège, 159.6 miles, Liège, Belgium

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, Final Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

11:30 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Germany vs. Canada, Preliminary Round, Landshut, Germany

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Cleveland at NY Yankees (11:30 a.m.)

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Mets at Arizona

2:10 p.m.

ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 4

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 4

5 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

5 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Winnipeg

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

3 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, Birmingham, Ala.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0