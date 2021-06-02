Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Houston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)
ROOT — Oakland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:50 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1
4 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m. (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com