Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)

ROOT — Oakland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:50 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1

4 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris 

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m. (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

