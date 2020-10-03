 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, noon

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, noon

High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 3 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Dillon, 3 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center

On TV

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo, featherweights, 6 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

College: Baylor at West Virginia, 10 a.m., ABC

College: North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: South Carolina at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: East Carolina at Georgia State, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Texas Christian at Texas, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Missouri at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SECN

College: Abilene Christian at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

College: North Carolina at Boston College, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Texas A&M at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Memphis at Southern Methodist, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., FS1

College: Virginia Tech at Duke, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College: Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SECN

College: Navy at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN

College: Oklahoma at Iowa State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Auburn at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Tulsa at Central Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast), 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m., SECN

College: Virginia at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

LPGA: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2

The Preakness Stakes, 2:30 p.m. (3:45 p.m. post time), NBC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, bantamweights, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The Chevrolet Silverado 250, 11 a.m., FS1

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, 11:30 a.m., CBS

IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, 12:30 p.m., NBC

AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Ag-Pro 300, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, 5:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

NHRA: Qualifying, 8 p.m., FS1

On radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: East Helena JV at Lockwood JV, 11:50 a.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)

