Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, noon
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, noon
High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 3 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Dillon, 3 p.m.
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center
On TV
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo, featherweights, 6 p.m., FS1
FOOTBALL
College: Baylor at West Virginia, 10 a.m., ABC
College: North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: South Carolina at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: East Carolina at Georgia State, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Texas Christian at Texas, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Missouri at Tennessee, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Abilene Christian at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
College: North Carolina at Boston College, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Texas A&M at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Oklahoma State at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Memphis at Southern Methodist, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Texas Tech at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Virginia Tech at Duke, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College: Mississippi at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SECN
College: Navy at Air Force, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College: Oklahoma at Iowa State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Auburn at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Tulsa at Central Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast), 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: Virginia at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
LPGA: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2
The Preakness Stakes, 2:30 p.m. (3:45 p.m. post time), NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana, bantamweights, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The Chevrolet Silverado 250, 11 a.m., FS1
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, 11:30 a.m., CBS
IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, 12:30 p.m., NBC
AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Ag-Pro 300, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, 5:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
NHRA: Qualifying, 8 p.m., FS1
On radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: East Helena JV at Lockwood JV, 11:50 a.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)
