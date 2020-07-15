Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

MOTORSPORTS

Wednesday Night Motocross, 6 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club

On TV

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige, featherweights, 8 p.m., ESPN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Cup Series, The All-Star Open, 5 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, The All-Star Race, 6:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

Serie A: Cagliari at Sampdoria, 11:25 a.m., ESPN

Serie A: Fiorentina at Lecce, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

USL: Memphis at Birmingham, 6 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament, third place and finals, 4 a.m., TENNIS

WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, 5 p.m., CBSSN

