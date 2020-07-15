Local events
MOTORSPORTS
Wednesday Night Motocross, 6 p.m., Billings Motorcycle Club
On TV
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige, featherweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Cup Series, The All-Star Open, 5 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Cup Series, The All-Star Race, 6:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
Serie A: Cagliari at Sampdoria, 11:25 a.m., ESPN
Serie A: Fiorentina at Lecce, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
USL: Memphis at Birmingham, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament, third place and finals, 4 a.m., TENNIS
WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!