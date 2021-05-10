 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

TENNIS

High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park (boys) and Yellowstone Country Club (girls)

GOLF

High school: Class B Division 2, at Eaglerock

On TV

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Milford, Conn. (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Houston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at San Francisco OR Miami at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Atlanta

8 p.m.

NBATV and ROOT — Utah at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham

