Local events
TENNIS
High school: Billings Senior vs. Billings West, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park (boys) and Yellowstone Country Club (girls)
GOLF
High school: Class B Division 2, at Eaglerock
On TV
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Milford, Conn. (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels at Houston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at San Francisco OR Miami at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Atlanta
8 p.m.
NBATV and ROOT — Utah at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Dallas at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham