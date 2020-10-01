 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

GOLF

High school: Class AA state tournament, Larchmont Golf Course, Missoula

High school: Class A state tournament, Butte Country Club

SOCCER

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center, 8:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, 10 a.m., ESPN

National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, noon, ABC

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPN

National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2, 3 p.m., ESPN2

American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), 5 p.m., ESPN

National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL: Denver at NY Jets, 6:20 p.m., NFLN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz, 2 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw, 9 a.m., CBSSN

College women: Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN

College women: Florida State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Kansas State at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU

