Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Eastern A, at Glasgow

Legion: Billings Royals at Kalispell (2), 5 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 3 p.m.

BULL RIDING

PBR: Touring Pro division, Big Sky PBR, Big Sky Town Center, 7 p.m. 

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: 103rd Great American Pro Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb, BMC, pros start at 1:30 p.m.; trophy hill climb starts at 8 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club, Plentywood

PRCA: Marias River, Shelby

NRA/NWRA: Eureka

On TV

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Grand Island, Neb.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR San Diego at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NHL Draft: Round 1, Secaucus, N.J.

TBT BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen's Crew, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

TENNIS

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Semifinals

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

