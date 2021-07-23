Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Eastern A, at Glasgow
Legion: Billings Royals at Kalispell (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 3 p.m.
BULL RIDING
PBR: Touring Pro division, Big Sky PBR, Big Sky Town Center, 7 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: 103rd Great American Pro Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb, BMC, pros start at 1:30 p.m.; trophy hill climb starts at 8 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Sheridan Saddle Club, Plentywood
PRCA: Marias River, Shelby
NRA/NWRA: Eureka
On TV
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Grand Island, Neb.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR San Diego at Miami
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NHL Draft: Round 1, Secaucus, N.J.
TBT BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen's Crew, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
TENNIS
7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Mifel Open, Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Boise at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com