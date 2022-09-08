 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

GOLF

High school: Helena Invitational (Day 1), 11 a.m., Bill Roberts

High school: Glendive Invitational, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa Showcase, vs. Colorado Mesa, 7 p.m. 

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m, Amend Park

People are also reading…

High school boys: Laurel at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.  

On TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

BTN — Stanford at Northwestern

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

9 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Washington at St. Louis

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1)

5 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (5:40 p.m.) or Minnesota at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams

TENNIS

5 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5  

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News