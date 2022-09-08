Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
GOLF
High school: Helena Invitational (Day 1), 11 a.m., Bill Roberts
High school: Glendive Invitational, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billings at Colorado Mesa Showcase, vs. Colorado Mesa, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m, Amend Park
High school boys: Laurel at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Laurel at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Oregon St. at Virginia
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
BTN — Stanford at Northwestern
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Oregon
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
9 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Washington at St. Louis
2 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 1)
5 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Milwaukee (Game 2) (5:40 p.m.) or Minnesota at NY Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at LA Rams
TENNIS
5 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 5
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com