On TV
BASEBALL
MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, 3 p.m., ESPN and MLBN
BOXING
Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente, featherweights, 5 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, 6 a.m., ESPN2
Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, 10 a.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races: 11 a.m., FS2
TRACK & FIELD
IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, noon, NBCSN
