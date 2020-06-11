Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

 

Local events

No local events scheduled

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, 3 p.m., ESPN and MLBN

BOXING

Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente, featherweights, 5 p.m., ESPN

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, 6 a.m., ESPN2

Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, 10 a.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races: 11 a.m., FS2

TRACK & FIELD

IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, noon, NBCSN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News